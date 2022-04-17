Brokerages Anticipate CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will post $141.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.28 million to $153.52 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year sales of $553.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.04 million to $557.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $733.32 million, with estimates ranging from $696.77 million to $787.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareMax.
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million.
CareMax stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 287,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,951. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in CareMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CareMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CareMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CareMax by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 112,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in CareMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.
CareMax Company Profile (Get Rating)
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
