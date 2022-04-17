Brokerages Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) will report $34.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.58 million to $34.90 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $34.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.89 million to $141.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $140.94 million, with estimates ranging from $140.35 million to $141.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

HMLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 299,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,624. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $236.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,282,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 185,632 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 170,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

