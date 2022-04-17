Brokerages Anticipate Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) will announce $13.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $87.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $88.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $153.65 million, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $155.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on LTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Shares of LTCH stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,863. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. Latch has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Latch by 29.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,986 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the third quarter worth $126,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the third quarter worth $4,105,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Latch by 28.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

