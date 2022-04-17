Brokerages Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.99 Million

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) to report sales of $187.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.85 million and the highest is $205.00 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $111.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $915.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.94 million to $931.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 321.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 647,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.87. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19.

About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

