Brokerages Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) to report sales of $187.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.85 million and the highest is $205.00 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $111.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $915.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.94 million to $931.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 321.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 647,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.87. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19.

About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.