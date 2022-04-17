Brokerages Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) PT at $21.85

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of DK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 931,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,917. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delek US will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $296,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,869 shares of company stock worth $6,627,782. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Delek US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,205,000 after purchasing an additional 150,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Delek US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 159,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Delek US by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 26.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 370,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

