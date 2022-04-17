Brokers Set Expectations for SeaSpine Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SeaSpine in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.89) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.86 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPNE. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SPNE stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,932,000 after buying an additional 75,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

