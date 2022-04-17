Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $29.71 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00003578 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,884 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

