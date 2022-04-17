Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 25,720 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,720 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Plug Power worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 522.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 144,533 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

