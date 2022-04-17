Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 19,400 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after acquiring an additional 49,187 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $83.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.27.

