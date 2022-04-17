Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

CWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Camping World alerts:

NYSE CWH opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. Camping World has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.96.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Camping World by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Camping World by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Camping World by 22.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.