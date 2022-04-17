Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives GBX 223.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.86 ($2.92).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 215 ($2.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.88) to GBX 227 ($2.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.39) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

CNE traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 208.20 ($2.71). 4,677,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,440. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 196.44. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 231.20 ($3.01).

In other news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.91), for a total transaction of £1,006,978.80 ($1,312,195.47).

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

