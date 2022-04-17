Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Shares of CGRN stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. Capstone Green Energy has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $56.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.19.

Capstone Green Energy ( NASDAQ:CGRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 112.26% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.