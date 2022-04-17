Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “
Shares of CGRN stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. Capstone Green Energy has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $56.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Capstone Green Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.
