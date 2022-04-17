CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Shares Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,339 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of CarLotz worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in CarLotz by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 6,899,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 285,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CarLotz by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,527 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarLotz by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,503,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 194,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarLotz by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 325,987 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CarLotz by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 94,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOTZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 845,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. CarLotz, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

CarLotz ( NASDAQ:LOTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $83.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LOTZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

