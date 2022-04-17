Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.83

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €16.83 ($18.29) and traded as high as €20.19 ($21.95). Carrefour shares last traded at €20.19 ($21.95), with a volume of 2,023,576 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($20.11) price objective on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

