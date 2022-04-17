Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,700 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 475,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 675,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 285,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,467. Celestica has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Celestica by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 135,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,972,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Celestica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.