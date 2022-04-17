Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Wedbush upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.36.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

