Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 373,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.56. 36,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.06. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $113.49 and a one year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

