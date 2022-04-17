Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,975.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,603.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,528.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,630.86. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

