CIBC Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$23.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE:ERF opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.72. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

