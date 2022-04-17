Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare stock traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.98. 3,608,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,612. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.39.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $622,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $10,832,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,454 shares of company stock valued at $74,825,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.39.

Cloudflare Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.