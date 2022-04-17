CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $271.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $271.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.85.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $237.66 on Wednesday. CME Group has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average is $228.23. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

