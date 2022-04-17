Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $10.13 Million in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.19% of FTI Consulting as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 85,735 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $19,241,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.95. 96,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,272. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.44.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

