Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $10.80 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 780.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,186 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.7% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

