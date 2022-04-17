Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $11.40 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $105.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,658,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,366. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.