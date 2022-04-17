Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $12.49 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,684,000 after acquiring an additional 272,949 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,782,100 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $4.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.73. 2,220,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,824. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.65 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

