Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $14.61 Million in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,172 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,613,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.82. The stock had a trading volume of 263,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.08. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

