Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $9.61 Million in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 209,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.10% of UGI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UGI by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UGI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 187,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UGI traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $35.73. 952,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,856. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

