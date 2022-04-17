Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,206,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.07% of IDEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.56. The stock had a trading volume of 313,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,427. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

