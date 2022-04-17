Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $11.58 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.24. 206,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $391.28 and a 12 month high of $490.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.00. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

