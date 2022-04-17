Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $12.11 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Sun Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of SUI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.58. 848,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,861. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.04 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.34 and a 200-day moving average of $190.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.02%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

