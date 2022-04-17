Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.08% of Power Integrations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 221,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after buying an additional 187,984 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,850,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,866,000 after buying an additional 149,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 2,195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $855,335.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.59. The stock had a trading volume of 499,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,399. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.12. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

