Consumer Edge Downgrades CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to Equal Weight

Consumer Edge lowered shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.84.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE CF opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $189,152,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,096,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,820,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after buying an additional 885,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.