Convex Finance (CVX) Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last Week

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $7.80 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $27.01 or 0.00067156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00045390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.20 or 0.07543476 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,304.90 or 1.00204159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 88,545,719 coins and its circulating supply is 57,912,320 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

