Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Now Covered by CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

