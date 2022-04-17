Copperwynd Financial LLC Cuts Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 7.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 541,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $479.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.55. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $59.63.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

