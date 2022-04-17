Copperwynd Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 387 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.45.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.11. 1,646,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,331. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.66 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

