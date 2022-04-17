Copperwynd Financial LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.27.

IBM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,384,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,631. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average is $128.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

