Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Lessened by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,714,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,067. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

