Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of CVLG opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

