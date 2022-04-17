CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Short Interest Update

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ PMTS traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,776. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $164.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CPI Card Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

