Critical Review: Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) & 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cadence Bank and 1st Source, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bank 0 2 3 1 2.83 1st Source 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Bank presently has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.50%. Given Cadence Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than 1st Source.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bank and 1st Source’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bank $1.26 billion 2.27 $195.16 million $1.89 13.94 1st Source $354.86 million 3.09 $118.53 million $4.69 9.43

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Source. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bank and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bank 15.49% 11.01% 1.15% 1st Source 33.40% 12.45% 1.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of Cadence Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of 1st Source shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of 1st Source shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cadence Bank pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and 1st Source has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Cadence Bank has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1st Source beats Cadence Bank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadence Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. As of March 3, 2022, it operated approximately 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest, and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

1st Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for construction equipment, new and pre-owned aircraft, auto and light trucks, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and finances construction equipment, aircrafts, medium and heavy duty trucks, step vans, vocational work trucks, motor coaches, shuttle buses, funeral cars, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 79 banking centers in 18 counties in Indiana and Michigan, as well as Sarasota County in Florida. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

