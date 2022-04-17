Curate (XCUR) Price Hits $1.27 on Top Exchanges

Curate (XCUR) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Curate has a total market cap of $10.75 million and $2.25 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003131 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00035816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00117204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,488,625 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

