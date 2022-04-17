CUTcoin (CUT) Price Tops $0.0271 on Exchanges

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $8.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.51 or 0.00193999 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00040501 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023922 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00387655 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 162,689,208 coins and its circulating supply is 158,689,208 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

