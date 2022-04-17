DA Davidson Lowers Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target to $35.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE DFIN opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $992.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.03. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $41,965,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $30,492,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after buying an additional 314,321 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6,054.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 154,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 152,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

