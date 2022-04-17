DA Davidson Lowers Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target to $35.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
NYSE DFIN opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $992.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.03. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.
In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $41,965,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $30,492,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after buying an additional 314,321 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6,054.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 154,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 152,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
