DA Davidson Lowers UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $93.00

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Shares of UFPI opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.21.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871 over the last 90 days. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

