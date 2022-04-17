Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,372 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC opened at $160.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

