Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Up 55.6% in March

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. Dakota Territory Resource has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $8.99.

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering an area of approximately 19,500 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

