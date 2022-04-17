Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,094,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $198.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.18. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $237.01 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.60%.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.