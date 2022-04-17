Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Buys $226,400.00 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

