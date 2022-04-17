Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,008. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.88 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.